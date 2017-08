June 5 (Reuters) - Veneto Banca says:

* has authorised Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni (BIM) to grant Banca Zarattini & Co a 30-day exclusive to discuss the sale of Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni Suisse S.A. (BIM Swiss unit)

* period starts as of June 6