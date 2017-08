Feb 23 (Reuters) - Veneto Banca says:

* Placed on the market 1.35 billion euros in state-guaranteed bond with 2020 maturity

* Demand totaled 3.4 billion euros

* Bond offers spread of 53 basis points over comparable government bond's yield down from initial guidance of 60 basis points

* Issued and underwrote on Feb. 2 two state-guaranteed bonds due in 2019 and 2020 worth 1.75 billion euros each (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)