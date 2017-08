March 22 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca say:

* deadline for settlement offer to their shareholders extended to March 28 from Wednesday

* Veneto Banca says take-up of settlement offer has reached 62 percent of targeted shares

* Banca Popolare di Vicenza says take-up of settlement offer has reached 64 percent (Reporting by Milan newsroom)