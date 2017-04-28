FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ventas Inc says units entered into a second amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - sec filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc

* Ventas Inc - on April 25 units entered into a second amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

* Ventas - new credit agreement provides for $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, evidences $200 million unsecured term loan facility maturing in 2018

* Ventas Inc- new credit agreement replaces company's existing unsecured credit facility

* Ventas Inc - new credit agreement also evidences$800 million unsecured term loan facility maturing in 2019

* Ventas Inc - aggregate borrowing capacity under new credit agreement may be increased, at borrowers' option, to up to $3.75 billion

* Ventas Inc - revolving credit facility matures on April 25, 2021

* Ventas Inc - 2018 term facility matures on January 31, 2018, and 2019 term facility matures on January 31, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2pb5EDq) Further company coverage:

