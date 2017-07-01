June 30 Ventas Inc

* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment

* Ventas skilled nursing portfolio will represent only one percent of net operating income upon sale

* Kindred expects closings of sale of Ventas SNFs to occur in phases, beginning in Q3 of 2017 and completed by year end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: