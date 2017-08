March 2 (Reuters) - Venture Incorporation Pcl:

* Charit Ponganutree has resigned from Chairman of board director effective from March 1, 2017 onwards

* Sawin Laosethakul has resigned from Director, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and at any other position within co

* Vincent Yuan Sun Lee has resigned from Director, Executive Director and at any other position within co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: