July 12 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* Veon and Megafon to End Their Euroset Joint Venture

* MEGAFON WILL ACQUIRE PJSC VIMPELCOM’S 50% INTEREST IN EUROSET, RESULTING IN MEGAFON OWNING 100% OF EUROSET

* ‍PJSC VIMPELCOM WILL ACQUIRE HALF OF EUROSET'S RETAIL STORES​