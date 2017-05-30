FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Veon plans to buy back three Eurobonds, issue new notes
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Veon plans to buy back three Eurobonds, issue new notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:

* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of the outstanding $1.0 billion 9.125-percent Loan Participation Notes due 2018, $1.0 billion 7.748-percent Loan Participation Notes due 2021, and $1.5 billion 7.5043-percent Guaranteed Notes due 2022.

* Intends to offer new senior unsecured notes.

* The purpose of the offer is to acquire any and all of the notes, which will be funded principally by the issuance of the new notes and would have the effect of extending the maturity profile of a portion of VEON's indebtedness.

* Notwithstanding the potential offering of new notes, the Group may fund a portion of the Offer with available cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

