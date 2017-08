May 11 (Reuters) - Veon Ltd :

* Veon reports double digit revenue and ebitda growth and nearly usd 200 million in underlying equity free cash flow in q1 2017; fy 2017 guidance confirmed

* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $2.3 billion

* Qtrly loss attributable to veon shareholders $4 million versus profit of $187 million