BRIEF-Vera Bradley posts Q4 earnings per share $0.09

March 8 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc

* Vera Bradley announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $134.8 million versus $154.1 million

* Vera Bradley Inc - " retail environment became even more challenging in Q4"

* Vera Bradley Inc sees Q1 2018 net revenues of $94 million to $99 million

* Vera Bradley Inc sees Q1 2018 gross profit percentage of 55.0 pct to 55.5 pct

* Vera Bradley Inc sees 2018 net revenues of $460 million to $480 million

* Vera Bradley Inc sees 2018 diluted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.50

* Vera Bradley Inc sees 2018 net capital spending of approximately $10 million to $15 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $503.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $106.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vera Bradley Inc- comparable sales decreased 9.5 pct for quarter

* Vera Bradley Inc- "Q4 comparable sales were negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in store and e-commerce traffic"