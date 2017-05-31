BRIEF-Vera Bradley Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items

May 31 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc

* Vera bradley announces fiscal first quarter 2018 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $96.1 million versus $105.2 million

* Vera bradley inc - "challenges in retail environment continued into q1, although april sales trends did improve over those in february and march"

* Vera bradley inc sees q2 net revenues of $111 million to $115 million

* Vera bradley inc sees q2 diluted earnings per share of $0.09 to $0.11

* Vera bradley inc sees inventory of $100 million to $110 million at end of q2

* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 net revenues of $460 million to $480 million compared to $485.9 million last year

* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.50

* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 net capital spending of approximately $10 million to $15 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $113.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $467.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 same store sales fell 12.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: