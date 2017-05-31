FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Vera Bradley Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vera Bradley Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc

* Vera bradley announces fiscal first quarter 2018 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $96.1 million versus $105.2 million

* Vera bradley inc - "challenges in retail environment continued into q1, although april sales trends did improve over those in february and march"

* Vera bradley inc sees q2 net revenues of $111 million to $115 million

* Vera bradley inc sees q2 diluted earnings per share of $0.09 to $0.11

* Vera bradley inc sees inventory of $100 million to $110 million at end of q2

* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 net revenues of $460 million to $480 million compared to $485.9 million last year

* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.50

* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 net capital spending of approximately $10 million to $15 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $113.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $467.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 same store sales fell 12.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.