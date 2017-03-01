FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Veracyte reports qtrly loss per share $0.14
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Veracyte reports qtrly loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc:

* Veracyte announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook

* Veracyte Inc sees 2017 cash burn of $25 to $27 million, a reduction of 16 to 22 pct over prior year

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $76 million to $84 million

* Q4 revenue $18.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.5 million

* Veracyte Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $17.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.93, revenue view $80.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.