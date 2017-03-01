BRIEF-Veracyte reports qtrly loss per share $0.14

March 1 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc:

* Veracyte announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook

* Veracyte Inc sees 2017 cash burn of $25 to $27 million, a reduction of 16 to 22 pct over prior year

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $76 million to $84 million

* Q4 revenue $18.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.5 million

* Veracyte Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $17.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.93, revenue view $80.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: