BRIEF-Extreme Networks acquisition of Avaya Networking expected to close on July 14th
July 11 Verastem Inc:
* Verastem names Julie B. Feder as chief financial officer
* Verastem Inc - feder joins Verastem from Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Twitter Inc says Ned Segal will be entitled to receive a sign-on bonus of $300,000