EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies flat as U.S. holiday curbs trading

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 4 Latin American stocks and currencies changed little on Tuesday as a U.S. holiday curbed trading volumes, while lower commodity prices weighed on demand for risky assets. U.S. financial markets were closed for the July Fourth holiday, greatly reducing market liquidity worldwide and driving many investors to avoid making big trades. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were nearly flat, oscillating in tight ranges as traders erre