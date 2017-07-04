BRIEF-IBI amends credit facilities to increase credit facilities to $130 mln
* IBI announces successful negotiation of amended and restated credit facilities
July 4 Veresen Inc:
* Announces closing of additional power assets
* Remains confident company will successfully close sale of its entire power business in Q3
* Expects to update its 2017 guidance to reflect divestiture of power business once all of transactions have closed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mosaic Capital Corporation signs agreement with ATB Corporate Financial Services to increase its acquisition facility