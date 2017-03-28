BRIEF-Verint Q4 GAAP diluted net income per share $0.13

March 28 (Reuters) - Verint Systems Inc:

* Verint reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Qtrly GAAP diluted net income per share $0.13

* Qtrly non GAAP diluted net income per share $0.90

* Qtrly non-GAAP total revenue $299.5 million versus $281.8 million

* Expect full year total revenue of $1.14 billion with a range of plus/minus 2pct

* Expect full year diluted earnings per share of $2.70 at midpoint

* Verint Systems - revenue adjustments related to completed acquisitions are expected to be between about $9 million and $12 million for year ending Jan 31 2018

* Qtrly revenue $295.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $293.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S