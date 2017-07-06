July 6 Verint Systems Inc:
* Verint Systems Inc - on June 29, 2017, Verint Systems Inc.
Entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
* Verint Systems - in connection with co's entry into credit
agreement, co terminated certain amended and restated credit
agreement dated April 29, 2011
* Verint Systems - agreement for $725 million of credit
facilities, of which $425 million is 7-year term loan facility,
$300 million is 5-year revolving credit facility
* Verint Systems Inc - 425 million 7-year term loan facility
matures on June 29, 2024 and $300 million 5-year revolving
credit facility matures on June 29, 2022
* Verint Systems - agreement requires co to make term loan
payments of $1.1 million per quarter commencing on august 1,
with remaining balance due on June 29, 2024
