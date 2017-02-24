BRIEF-Everbridge announces intention to file registration statement for public offering of common stock
* Everbridge announces intention to file registration statement for public offering of common stock
Feb 24 Verisec AB:
* Signs an agreement with a Spanish partner Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Realpage Inc says agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options and related assets from Rainmaker Group for $300 million in cash
* RealPage reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results