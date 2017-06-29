June 29 Verisign Inc

* Verisign announces proposed $450 million offering of senior unsecured notes

* Verisign inc - ‍proposed offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027​

* Verisign - intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repurchase of shares under share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: