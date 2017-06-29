UPDATE 1-Home Capital sees 2nd-qtr loss on costs related to liquidity issue
June 29 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it expects to record a loss in the second quarter due to costs related to its efforts to shore up liquidity.
June 29 Verisign Inc
* Verisign announces proposed $450 million offering of senior unsecured notes
* Verisign inc - proposed offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Verisign - intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repurchase of shares under share repurchase program
* Teck resources ltd - announced that its Mexican subsidiary has entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc