Feb 21 (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics Inc:

* Verisk Analytics Inc reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Revenue from continuing operations grew 6.0% in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: