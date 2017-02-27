BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations announces launch of secondary public offering
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders
Feb 28 Veritas Investments Ltd
* Board is restating guidance for full year to revenue of $26m - $31m for FY17
* Restates guidance for full year EBITDA of $7.9m - $8.5m
* Restates guidance for underlying NPAT of $3.7mln - $4.3mln for FY17
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 Conservative Republicans in Congress said on Tuesday they oppose aspects of the Republican leadership's healthcare bill and they plan to introduce their own legislation on Wednesday to repeal Obamacare.
