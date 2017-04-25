BRIEF-Veritex Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.20

April 25 (Reuters) - Veritex Holdings Inc

* Veritex Holdings Inc reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets increased $113.5 million to $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Veritex Holdings Inc - qtrly net interest income was $11.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 16.1%, compared to $9.7 million for same period in 2016