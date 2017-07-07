BRIEF-Celadon Group says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on Sept 30, 2017
* Celadon group inc says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on sept 30, 2017 - sec filing
July 7 Veritex Holdings Inc:
* Veritex holdings - received regulatory approval from board of governors of federal reserve system, is required to complete veritex's deal with sovereign Source text (bit.ly/2uzKgZ5) Further company coverage:
* Walter Investment Management Corp - on july 7, co obtained additional limited waiver to amended, restated receivables loan agreement, dated may 2, 2012