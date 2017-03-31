BRIEF-Verizon changes operating structure

March 31 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon positions senior leadership to accelerate delivery of next-generation services

* Verizon - announced a new operating structure focused on three areas: media and telematics, network and technology, and customer and product operations

* Verizon - former Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg to lead network and technology team

* Verizon - Marni Walden to lead media and telematics; John Stratton to lead customer and product operations