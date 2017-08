BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.84

April 20 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 revenue $29.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $30.77 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.95 excluding items

* Verizon sees full-year 2017 consolidated revenues, on an organic basis, to be fairly consistent with 2016

* Verizon sees consolidated capital spending for 2017 in range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion

* Verizon - q1 wireless retail postpaid churn 1.15 percent versus 0.96 percent

* Verizon sees full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted eps trends to be similar to consolidated revenue trends

* Verizon - q1 net decline of 307,000 wireless retail postpaid connections versus wireless retail postpaid net additions 640,000 last year

* Verizon - sees improvement in wireless service revenue and equipment revenue trends for fy 2017

* Verizon - sees improvement in wireless service revenue and equipment revenue trends for fy 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.81, revenue view $124.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S