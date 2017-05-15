BRIEF-Verizon launches retail notes program

May 15 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon launches retail notes program

* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis

* Notes may be issued with fixed, floating interest rates, in minimum denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples of $1,000

* Notes may be issued with maturities of nine months or more

* Filed a prospectus supplement with SEC for issuance of corporate notes through InCapital LLC's internotes program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: