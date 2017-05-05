BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Verizon Communications Inc:
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe
* Verizon- no longer expect to be able to achieve an upgrade to our pre-vodafone credit rating in 2018-2019 timeframe -
* Verizon - expectation for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 was based on then existing view rating agencies used to assess industry
* Verizon - no longer expect to be able to achieve upgrade to pre-Vodafone credit rating as result of recent change in rating agencies' view on industry Source text:(bit.ly/2qHNO9x) Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results