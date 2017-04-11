FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verizon reorganizes customer groups within its wireline segment
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Verizon reorganizes customer groups within its wireline segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon - during Q1 2017, Verizon Communications Inc Reorganized customer groups within its wireline segment

* Verizon - pursuant to reorganization, there are now four customer groups within wireline segment - SEC filing

* Verizon - customer groups within wireline segment are consumer markets, enterprise solutions, partner solutions, business markets

* Verizon - total wireline segment operating revenues remain unchanged from previously reported results for each of eight quarters ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

