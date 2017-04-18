FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Verizon signs 3-year minimum purchase deal with Corning for fiber optic cable
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Verizon signs 3-year minimum purchase deal with Corning for fiber optic cable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions

* Verizon - agreement calls for Corning to provide and Verizon to purchase up to 20 million kilometers of optical fiber each year from 2018 through 2020

* Verizon says Corning expects the capacity expansions to begin to come online in 2017 and become fully operational in 2018

* Verizon - agreement with Corning incorporated to provide fiber optic cable and associated hardware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

