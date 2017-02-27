Feb 27 Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion energy inc announces results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Vermilion Energy- 2016 annual production volumes increased by 16% to 63,526 boe/d, above upper-end of guidance range of 62,500-63,500 boe/d

* Vermilion Energy Inc - plan to increase proration factor by further 25% beginning with april 2017 dividend payment

* Vermilion Energy-subject to unexpected changes in commodity price outlook, plan to discontinue dividend reinvestment plan beginning with July dividend payment

* Vermilion Energy Inc - project 2017 and 2018 free cash flow levels to be nearly three-to-four-times what they were during 2012-to-2014 timeframe

* Vermilion Energy- previously announced preliminary 2018 targets, with anticipated e&d capital of $335 million and production of 75,000 to 76,000 boe/d

* Vermilion Energy Inc - in recognition of addition of new slovakian project, increasing 2018 capital investment target by $5 million to $340 million

* Vermilion Energy- production at top end of preliminary 2018 production ranges, for 2017, 2018 would deliver per share growth of about 6 pct for each year

* Vermilion Energy- due to permitting delays on netherlands projects reallocated some capital to canada with no impact on 2017 corporate capital

* Vermilion Energy- due to permitting delays on netherlands projects reallocated some capital to canada with no impact on 2017 production guidance