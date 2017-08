May 31 (Reuters) - Versabank:

* Versabank reports second quarter 2017 results(1)

* Qtrly net income of $2.1 million , up $0.3 million from a year ago

* Versabank qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.07

* Versabank qtrly common share book value of $8.28

* Versabank qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.68%