May 23 (Reuters) - Versapay Corp

* Versapay announces q1 2017 financial results

* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016

* Versapay - net earnings from discontinued operations was $8.92 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to $420,000 a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: