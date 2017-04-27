April 27 Versartis Inc:

* Versartis reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.85

* Versartis Inc - research and development (research and development) expenses for quarter ended march 31, 2017 were $22.0 million, compared to $18.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S