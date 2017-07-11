BRIEF-ID Systems Inc says entered into definitive agreement to acquire all of assets of Keytroller
* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc
July 11 Versum Materials Inc
* Versum Materials to acquire Dynaloy, a leading cleans solutions supplier for semiconductor advanced packaging
* Versum Materials Inc - Deal for approximately $13 million
* Versum Materials Inc - Deal expected to be accretive to earnings in first full year of operation
* Versum Materials Inc - Deal will be funded from cash on hand
* Versum Materials Inc - To acquire Dynaloy from Eastman Chemical Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc
July 11 Dow Chemical Co said it had agreed to sell a portion of its corn seed business in Brazil to a unit of China's CITIC Ltd for $1.1 billion as it seeks to gain approval for its merger with DuPont from the country's antitrust regulator.