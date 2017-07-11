July 11 Versum Materials Inc

* Versum Materials to acquire Dynaloy, a leading cleans solutions supplier for semiconductor advanced packaging

* Versum Materials Inc - Deal for approximately $13 million

* Versum Materials Inc - Deal expected to be accretive to earnings in first full year of operation

* Versum Materials Inc - Deal will be funded from cash on hand

* Versum Materials Inc - To acquire Dynaloy from Eastman Chemical Company