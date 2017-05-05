UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
May 5 Lilis Energy Inc
* Vertex One Asset Management Inc reports 14.08 percent passive stake in Lilis Energy Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q8uRQw) Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.
