an hour ago
BRIEF-Vertex Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
July 26, 2017 / 8:14 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Vertex Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Vertex reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says reiterates 2017 guidance for Orkambi and Kalydeco product revenues

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says pipeline of investigational cf medicines continues to progress and expand to support goal of treating all people with CF

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍vertex expects total 2017 CF product revenues of $1.84 to $2.07 billion, comprised of orkambi and kalydeco product revenues​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continues to expect total 2017 product revenues for orkambi of $1.1 to $1.3 billion​

* Qtrly net product revenues from orkambi were $324.4 million compared to $245.5 million for Q2 of 2016

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continues to expect total 2017 product revenues for kalydeco of $740 to $770 million​

* Qtrly net product revenues from kalydeco were $189.6 million compared to $180.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍updated its total 2017 guidance for combined non-gaap research and development and SG&A expenses to a range of $1.33 to $1.36 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees 2017 ‍updated GAAP research and development and SG&A expenses to a range of $1.79 to $1.92 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

