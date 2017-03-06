BRIEF-Vertex to acquire CTP-656 from Concert Pharmaceuticals

March 6 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Vertex to acquire CTP-656 from Concert Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

* Concert to receive $160 million in cash with potential for $90 million in future regulatory approval milestone payments

* Vertex to develop CTP-656 for potential use in future combination regimens aimed at treating underlying cause of CF

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals - Concert's board of directors unanimously supports transaction and recommends that concert's shareholders vote in favor of it