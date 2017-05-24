FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Veru Healthcare plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial
May 24, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Veru Healthcare plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Female Health Co:

* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer

* Veru Healthcare -plan to commence phase 2 trial as soon as possible, and if successful, we expect to begin our phase 3 trial in second half of 2018

* Veru Healthcare - decision to advance the drug followed a pre-investigational new drug application meeting with U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

