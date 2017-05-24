BRIEF-Veru Healthcare plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial

May 24 (Reuters) - Female Health Co:

* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer

* Veru Healthcare -plan to commence phase 2 trial as soon as possible, and if successful, we expect to begin our phase 3 trial in second half of 2018

* Veru Healthcare - decision to advance the drug followed a pre-investigational new drug application meeting with U.S. FDA