5 months ago
BRIEF-Vestas receives 148 MW order in the U.S
March 30, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vestas receives 148 MW order in the U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems

* Says as received a firm and unconditional order in the United States from a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for 43 V126-3.45 MW turbines for the Bearkat I Wind Project in Texas

* Says Bearkat I has a total capacity of 196.7 MW and includes 57 V126 3.45 MW turbines

* Says the order includes a 20-year service agreement

* Says delivery is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, with commissioning planned for the end of 2017 Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

