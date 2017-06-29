June 29 VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S SAYS

* RECEIVES ORDER FOR 60 MW OF V110-2.0 MW TURBINES FOR AN UNDISCLOSED PROJECT IN THE UNITED STATES

* ORDER INCLUDES MULTI-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT

* DELIVERY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017, WITH COMMISSIONING PLANNED FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER