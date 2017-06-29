BRIEF-Highway Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Highway Holdings reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
June 29 VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S SAYS
* RECEIVES ORDER FOR 60 MW OF V110-2.0 MW TURBINES FOR AN UNDISCLOSED PROJECT IN THE UNITED STATES
* ORDER INCLUDES MULTI-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT
* DELIVERY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017, WITH COMMISSIONING PLANNED FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Copenhagen newsroom)
June 29 Micron Technology Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue helped by improved prices of memory chips used in computing systems and smartphones amid tight supply.