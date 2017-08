Aug 2 (Reuters) - VESTAS SAYS

* "IS AWARE THAT GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. HAS FILED A PATENT COMPLAINT IN THE U.S. AGAINST VESTAS AMERICAN WIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S."

* "WE STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT THE COMPLAINT IS WITHOUT MERIT AND INTEND TO CHALLENGE IT." FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)