July 21 (Reuters) - VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS SAYS

* FLAT TOP WIND I, LLC PLACES ORDER FOR 200 MW PROJECT IN THE UNITED STATES

* the Order Includes a 10-Year Service Agreement

* DELIVERY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* COMMISSIONING IS PLANNED FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018