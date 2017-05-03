BRIEF-TCL's three shareholders sign agreement to act in concert
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company
May 3 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Q1 net profit of 38.4 million lira ($10.86 million) versus profit of 107.5 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 2.38 billion lira versus 2.25 billion lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5352 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources