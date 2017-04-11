FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vestel wins Istanbul New Airport's information displays tender-Bulletin
April 11, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vestel wins Istanbul New Airport's information displays tender-Bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Vestel Bulletin :

* Vestel wins information displays tender for Istanbul new airport which is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2018

* Information displays will be located counters and door areas, at the airport entrance and waiting areas

* Vestel Group's Chairman of the Executive Committee Turan Erdogan says these displays, which are a special industrial product of the sector, will transmit uninterrupted information to all passengers, from flight times to door and counter information

