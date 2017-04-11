BRIEF-Vestel wins Istanbul New Airport's information displays tender-Bulletin

April 11 (Reuters) - Vestel Bulletin :

* Vestel wins information displays tender for Istanbul new airport which is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2018

* Information displays will be located counters and door areas, at the airport entrance and waiting areas

* Vestel Group's Chairman of the Executive Committee Turan Erdogan says these displays, which are a special industrial product of the sector, will transmit uninterrupted information to all passengers, from flight times to door and counter information

