5 months ago
BRIEF-Vetropack Holding FY consolidated profit at CHF 42.6 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
March 21, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vetropack Holding FY consolidated profit at CHF 42.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Vetropack Holding SA:

* Vetropack group generated net sales from goods and services of 601.7 million Swiss francs ($602.48 million)in the 2016 fiscal year, 8% more than in 2015

* FY EBIT: 49.3 million Swiss francs (2015: 50.3 million francs)

* FY consolidated profit: 42.6 million francs (2015: 42.1 million francs)

* Has no extensive modernisation work planned for 2017, which should have a positive effect on business performance

* Herefore, a slight increase in net sales and performance is expected for 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2ngReB1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

