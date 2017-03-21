BRIEF-Vetropack Holding FY consolidated profit at CHF 42.6 mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Vetropack Holding SA:

* Vetropack group generated net sales from goods and services of 601.7 million Swiss francs ($602.48 million)in the 2016 fiscal year, 8% more than in 2015

* FY EBIT: 49.3 million Swiss francs (2015: 50.3 million francs)

* FY consolidated profit: 42.6 million francs (2015: 42.1 million francs)

* Has no extensive modernisation work planned for 2017, which should have a positive effect on business performance

* Herefore, a slight increase in net sales and performance is expected for 2017