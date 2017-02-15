FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vetrya FY EBITDA up 12 pct at EUR 5.5 million
February 15, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Vetrya FY EBITDA up 12 pct at EUR 5.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vetrya SpA:

* Says FY revenue 54.3 million euros ($57.51 million), up 54.3 pct versus year ago

* FY revenue is above the target of 46 million euros due to considerable increase in the number of projects, innovative services and number of clients

* Says FY EBITDA 5.5 million euros, up 12 pct versus year ago

* FY EBITDA is below the target of 6.3 million euros mainly to more aggressive trade policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

