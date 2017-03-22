FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Vexim FY operating loss narrows at 3.2 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 22, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vexim FY operating loss narrows at 3.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Vexim SA:

* FY operating loss 3.2 million euros ($3.46 million) versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago

* Net loss recorded in 2016, which includes income tax and finance costs of 0.5 million euros, is 2.7 million euros compared to 4.8 million euros in 2015

* Cash position: 9.8 million euros as of December 31st, 2016 (+ 0.3 million euros versus June 30th, 2016)

* 2017 objectives: positive net income and operating income throughout the full year

* 2017 objectives: perspectives of profitable growth * sales growth of +30 percent to +35 percent (organic)

* 2017 objectives: US FDA 510(k) filing planned in last quarter for Spinejack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.