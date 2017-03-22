BRIEF-Vexim FY operating loss narrows at 3.2 million euros

March 22 (Reuters) - Vexim SA:

* FY operating loss 3.2 million euros ($3.46 million) versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago

* Net loss recorded in 2016, which includes income tax and finance costs of 0.5 million euros, is 2.7 million euros compared to 4.8 million euros in 2015

* Cash position: 9.8 million euros as of December 31st, 2016 (+ 0.3 million euros versus June 30th, 2016)

* 2017 objectives: positive net income and operating income throughout the full year

* 2017 objectives: perspectives of profitable growth * sales growth of +30 percent to +35 percent (organic)

* 2017 objectives: US FDA 510(k) filing planned in last quarter for Spinejack