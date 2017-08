May 29 (Reuters) - VEXIM SA

* Vexim: Anvisa Approves Spinejack® Implants in Brazil

* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.

* VEXIM ESTIMATES THAT BRAZIL ALONE TODAY REPRESENTS A EUR 15 MILLION MARKET IN VERTEBRAL COMPRESSION FRACTURES FIELD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)