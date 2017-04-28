FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-VF Q1 earnings per share $0.52
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Vf Corp

* Vf reports first quarter 2017 results; updates 2017 outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 revenue fell 2 percent to $2.6 billion

* Vf corp - q1 revenue from continuing operations decreased 2 percent to $2.6 billion (down 1 percent currency neutral)

* Qtrly inventories were up 2 percent compared with same period of 2016

* Says revenue is expected to increase at a low single-digit percentage rate in 2017

* Vf corp- sees 2017 revenue to increase at low single-digit percentage rate including about 2 percentage point negative impact from changes in foreign currency

* Vf corp - 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations expected to be down at a low single-digit percentage rate compared to 2016 adjusted eps of $2.98

* Vf corp- 2017 earnings per share is expected to be down at a low single-digit percentage rate compared to 2016 adjusted eps of $2.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

