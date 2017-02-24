BRIEF-Egypt's Sodic FY consol profit rises
Feb 28 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co:
Feb 24 VGP NV:
* FY gross rental income 16.8 million euros ($17.8 million)versus 17.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 91.3 million euros versus 86.6 million euros year ago
* Net valuation property portfolio at Dec 31 118.9 million euros versus 104.0 million euros year ago
* The board of directors has decided to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting to propose a capital reduction in cash of 20 million euros (1.08 euros per share)
* As from 2018 group intends to move towards sustained profit distribution policy whereby profits generated by joint venture will be distributed to shareholders
* Intends to make 20 million euros capital distribution in cash in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2lBYKU1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co:
DUBAI, Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 percent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.
VIENNA, Feb 28 Austrian bank Erste Group's net profit fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Tuesday, warning of a difficult year ahead in which net interest income will be flat "at best" and it will invest in digital technology.