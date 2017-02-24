Feb 24 VGP NV:

* FY gross rental income 16.8 million euros ($17.8 million)versus 17.1 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 91.3‍​ million euros versus 86.6 million euros year ago

* Net valuation property portfolio at Dec 31 ‍​118.9 million euros versus 104.0 million euros year ago

* The board of directors has decided to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting to propose a capital reduction in cash of 20 million euros (1.08 euros per share)

* As from 2018 group intends to move towards sustained profit distribution policy whereby profits generated by joint venture will be distributed to shareholders

* Intends to make 20 million euros capital distribution in cash in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2lBYKU1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)